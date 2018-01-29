The 2019 Toyota Avalon is revealed

Get to know the all-new 2019 Toyota Avalon!

Just when you thought the N Charlotte Toyota Avalon couldn’t get any better, more luxurious, or more affordable, Toyota redesigns it… and they took things up a notch this year in almost every element of this sleek Toyota sedan. Toyota of N Charlotte has the scoop on what you can expect from the 2019 model when it arrives at our dealership later this year!

Get to know the all-new, redesigned Toyota Avalon

We’ll kick things off with the basic specs that were released when the 2019 Toyota Avalon was unveiled a short while ago:

It’ll still be available in both gasoline and hybrid options

You’ll have four traditional trims (XSE, Touring, Limited, and XLE) and three hybrid trims (XSE, XLE, and Limited)

The car goes into production in spring of this year, so it’ll be at Toyota of N Charlotte before the holidays arrive!

Now let’s talk more about the details that were released to go along with the new, sleek, and stylish silhouette that this car is bringing to the table!

Technology has been enhanced on this already-tech-savvy new Toyota near Charlotte. Highlights and upgrades include:

Apple Car Play

Smartwatch connectivity

Amazon Alexa connectivity

A bevy of display screen sizes including 7”, 9”, or 10” options

An available WiFi hotspot

All-new Entune 3.0

5 USB ports

A new JBL sound system with 1200 watts of power and 14 speakers

This N Charlotte Toyota is showcasing amazing new performance capabilities

Performance was also boosted big-time on the 2019 Toyota Avalon. This N Charlotte Toyota will now showcase:

A brand-new 3.5L V6 engine with an 8-speed automatic transmission

A new 2.5L hybrid engine; the hybrid battery has also been moved to the backseat, making more cargo space in the trunk area

Multiple driving modes including ECO, Sport, Normal, Sport +, and Custom

Adaptive variable suspension

Real-time damping control

Steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters with rev matching downshifts

And believe it or not, style has also been taken to the next level in this already luxurious N Charlotte Toyota sedan. The 2019 Toyota Avalon has new additions like:

A redesigned exterior with a lower center of gravity, longer wheelbase, and more angular and defined lines

More soft-touch trim materials on the interior

Adaptive LED headlights

New alloy wheel designs

A new leather and woodgrain trimmed interior for added luxury

We can’t wait to get our hands on this showstopper, and we know you won’t be able to, either. Stay tuned for updates as to when it’ll arrive at our dealership and in the meantime, why not come take the original 2018 model for a spin to see if it suits you? We’re open seven days a week at 13429 Statesville Road, just off I-77 at exit 23 in Huntersville. You can call ahead to get more information and schedule your test drive at (704) 875-9199!

