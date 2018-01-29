Which Charlotte neighborhood spends the most on booze? Check out this map and see.

Charlotteans sure do like their beer, wine and liquor.

On average, Mecklenburg County households spend $571 a year on alcohol. But expenditures vary greatly depending on the neighborhood, and tend to mirror the neighborhood’s median house hold income, an Observer analysis found.

Eastover residents, for example, have the highest median household income at $201,000. They also spend more on alcohol than all other county neighborhoods, dishing out more than $1,700 on alcohol each year. Residents of Myers Park, another neighborhood where the median household income pushes $200,000, spend about $1,400 annually.

Esri, an international mapping software supplier, compiled the data through surveys and information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The U.S. Census Bureau then posted the latest available data from 2017 online.

The data show the average amount spent on alcoholic beverages per household in 2017. Expenditures include beer, ale, wine, whiskey and other alcoholic beverages bought and consumed at home and those bought at full service and fast food restaurants.

Residents of other communities in south Charlotte, such as Foxcroft and Providence Crossing, spend more than $1,200 a year, data show. The data doesn’t show what kind of alcohol or quantities the households purchased, so a single $1,200 bottle of wine would show up the same as 400 bottles that cost $3 each.

Areas north of uptown have some of the lowest incomes and also spend the least on alcoholic beverages. Residents of Double Oaks, which sits north of uptown has a median household income of about $23,000, spend as little as $187 a year on alcohol, for example. Double Oaks is one of eight areas in Mecklenburg County to spend less than $200 annually on alcohol.

In the Charlotte region, Union County residents spend more on alcoholic beverages than residents of any other county in the area, just ahead of Mecklenburg.

At $577 annually, Union residents spend more than counterparts in Cabarrus County ($488), Iredell County ($462), Lincoln County ($434) and Gaston County ($395).

The state average is $435 a year.