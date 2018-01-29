BLOG: Regional First Alert Day issued for mountain counties, snow likely for High Country

Rain Exits/Sun Returns

Regional First Alert Day for the mountains

Chilly & Breezy Midweek

Sunday's rain is all but gone and the trend will be for sunshine to gradually return Monday morning. Monday afternoon looks to be pretty decent with readings in the mid to upper 50s.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Avery, Ashe and Watauga Counties Monday night into Tuesday morning, resulting in a regional First Alert Day to be declared for the mountain counties. An upper level disturbance will push through Monday night, and with temperatures falling to the 20s, snow is likely for the High Country. Accumulations will range from 1-3 inches in the lower elevations to 3-6 inches in the highest elevations. Wind gusts of 40-50 mph will accompany the snow, making for dangerous wind chills Tuesday morning.

Outside of the mountains, there could be a passing flurry or two, but otherwise, Monday night looks dry, breezy and colder with lows in the upper 20s to near 30.

Despite a decent amount of sunshine, both Tuesday and Wednesday will be quite chilly. It will also be breezy on Tuesday and highs both days will only reach the 40s.

We head back to the 50s by the end of the week, with a chance rain by Friday.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin