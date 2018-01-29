Heavy flames visible in Conover house fire - | WBTV Charlotte

Heavy flames visible in Conover house fire

Credit: Conover Fire Department Credit: Conover Fire Department
CONOVER, NC (WBTV) -

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in a house fire in Catawba County Sunday night. 

The Conover Fire Department tweeted that the fire happened at a home on 4th Street SW. Firefighters tweeted about the blaze around 11:18 p.m.

Crews said heavy flames could been seen. 

Firefighters were able to control the blaze quickly, crews said. The fire department did not say what may have caused the fire. 

No other details were released. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly