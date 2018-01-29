Heavy flames visible in Conover house fire

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in a house fire in Catawba County Sunday night.

The Conover Fire Department tweeted that the fire happened at a home on 4th Street SW. Firefighters tweeted about the blaze around 11:18 p.m.

Conover Fire is operating this Working Residential Structure Fire on 4th Street SW, Heavy Fire showing throughout on arrival. Quick Control Time. Primary Searches have turned up negative. pic.twitter.com/KKz1tBiss0 — Conover Fire Dept. (@ConoverFire) January 29, 2018

Crews said heavy flames could been seen.

Firefighters were able to control the blaze quickly, crews said. The fire department did not say what may have caused the fire.

No other details were released.

