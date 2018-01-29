Recent wrong way crashes on I-485 raise concerns

Over the past two weeks there’s been two deadly crashes on Interstate 485 near West Boulevard.

Both of those accidents were because of wrong way drivers.

One woman who witnessed one of those crashes is hoping to prevent another death by calling on Highway Patrol to place more warning signs in the area for drivers.

A total of four people were killed in those two accidents combined.

A witness to one of the crashes says she was shaken up after the accident which ended in flames.

She believes the interstate is already a bit confusing and would like drivers to have more direction on the flow of traffic in that spot.

AJ, who witnessed a crash says, “I'm terrified to drive that road now to tell you the truth. And it took us quite a time to get over it.

"One life saved with one flashing sign saying 'wrong way'...maybe that will catch their attention.”

Troopers say alcohol may have been a factor in one of the wrong way crashes.

