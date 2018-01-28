BLOG: Regional First Alert Day for the mountains on Tuesday

This has been one wet Sunday! There could be a leftover shower or two on Monday morning but by the afternoon, the rain will be east of us.

The really cold air will move in late in the day on Monday. Temperatures will fall quickly during the evening as an upper level disturbance enters the picture.

There could be a period of snow showers for the mountains which could span much of the night.

Avery, Ashe and Watauga Counties could pick up to one to three inches of snow by Tuesday morning.

On top of that, it will be cold and windy! Winds could gust up to about 50 mph. Wind chills will be close to 0 degrees.

Remember, this only applies to the mountains. During the day on Tuesday, we will all see sunny skies but chilly and breezy conditions.

