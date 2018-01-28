Man arrested on drug charges in Rowan County

A man was arrested on multiple drug charges Friday in Rowan County.

According to the Rowan County's Sheriff's Office, Eric Furr was arrested at his house in Kannapolis.

Furr was an absconder, meaning he either ran away or hid to avoid arrest from Cabarrus County probation and had six warrants for his arrest from four North Carolina counties: Rowan, Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, and Union.

Of those warrants, two were felony warrants, and four \were misdemeanors.

Furr was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $19,000 secured bond.

Officials say it appears Furr was placed on probation from charges that steamed from 2015, which included felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

These charges were consolidated, Furr entered into a deferred prosecution and was ultimately placed on probation in 2016.

It also appears that Furr violated his probation due to failure to pay fines and testing positive during a drug screening.

No further information has been released.

