2 men rushed to hospital after shooting in south Charlotte

Medical officials say two men were seriously injured following a shooting in south Charlotte Sunday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident took place in the 8800 block of Windsong Drive.

Both men were treated for serious injuries from a gunshot wound and transported to Carolinas Medical Center.

There's no word on what happened in the shooting or potential suspects.

Three additional people were injured and treated for minor injuries. These people were not shot, but were either grazed or injured from broken glass.

Police say four men and one woman were injured in the incident.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story and no further information has been released.

