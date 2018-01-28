Driver crashed into tree after speeding in east Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Driver crashed into tree after speeding in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A man suffered minor injuries after crashing into a tree in east Charlotte early Sunday morning.

According to police, the driver drove off of N Sharon Amity Road after speeding and crashed into the tree.

No further information has been released at this time.

