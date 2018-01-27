BLOG: First Alert Day Sunday as heavy rain is likely

The First Alert Day for Sunday remains in place. Rain has already started to move into the WBTV viewing area.

Showers have been fairly light and scattered but they will become more numerous through the night.

The main event will be here through the day Sunday. Rain is possible at any given time.

There should be a few breaks but expect the rain to eventually pick up again.

Highs will be in the upper 50s so winter weather won’t be an issue. However, expect a wet Sunday.

It will certainly prove disruptive for any outdoor or travel plans.

By Monday, the front will finally move through and the last of the showers will move out.

Highs will be in the mid 50s but temps should fall through the afternoon.

The next concern will be the potential for snowfall on Monday night in the mountains. As temperatures fall and another batch of precipitation moves in, you could pick up a few inches.

The rest of us look to stay dry for now. We will keep you posted.

Have a good Sunday and stay dry!

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.