Family, friends remember teen who was shot and killed at The Peach Stand

A York County teenager who was shot and killed last Tuesday while working at the landmark Peach Stand was laid to rest today. Family and friends of 19-year-old Karson Whitesell describe her as a beautiful light in a dark world.

More than 500 were seated to remember the life and legacy of Whitesell. A young woman who had a passion of helping others.

"At 19, to have that kind of impact it's awesome, it's amazing," said Pastor Kent Reeder.

"She touched more people than people who live 80 years do," said Madison Hicks, a friend of Whitesell.

Whitesell had a day job as a cashier at The Peach Stand, but part of her true calling was working as a missionary to help those who were less fortunate.

“That’s Karson, that was her heart and that’s who she was,” said Caitlin Clardy, another friend of Whitsell.

Through those missionary duties, Whitesell connected with both kids and adults from different countries.

“She made every single child there feel loved and those people just loved her,” Clardy added.

Her friends and family say this loss is hard, but they're all leaning on their faith.

“We can’t get through this if we don’t have something bigger than us to stand on,” said Pastor Reeder.

The way Whitesell lived her life, that now serves a blueprint for those who loved her dearly, as they too strive to make that same impact.

“We just want everyone to know how amazing she was,” said Hicks.

“We’ll do our best to make the most of what we have now and once we get to be with her again, we’ll do the same,” said Pastor Reeder.

The man accused of shooting and killing Whitesell is 28-year-old Christopher Mendez. Police have not said what may have led to the shooting, but say the two did not know each other.

Mendez is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Bond was denied on both charges.

He is being held at the York County Detention Center.

