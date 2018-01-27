Man dead after motorcycle collides head-on with truck after police chase in Lincoln Co.

A man is dead as a police chase ended when a motorcycle collided head-on with a truck, causing the truck to flip in Lincolnton Saturday.

The incident reportedly happened on Highway 27.

Troopers say Lincolnton Police were notified of a suspicious person in the area and responded to the scene.

When they responded, 49-year-old Edward Case, of Mt. Holly, took off on a motorcycle and police gave chase on Hwy 27.

A pair of patrol cars chased the motorcycle, and Case tried to pass a vehicle by crossing the center line and hit a truck head-on killing him.

Case was pronounced dead on the scene and there were two people transported in the pickup truck who are expected to be okay.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.