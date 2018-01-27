Pedestrian struck in uptown Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Pedestrian struck in uptown Charlotte

(Source: WBTV/File) (Source: WBTV/File)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A pedestrian was struck in uptown Charlotte Saturday afternoon.

Police say the incident occurred right before 1 p.m. in the 800 block of E. Stonewall Street.

The victim sustained minor injuries. Their name has not been released.

No further information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly