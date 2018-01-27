Kristi O'Connor tries out SkyFit workout at Skyzone in Pineville

WBTV Saturday morning has launched a new fitness program aimed at trying out new workouts in the Charlotte area.

In the second week of the new segment, Kristi O’Connor makes a stop at Skyzone in Pineville.

Skyzone offers a wide variety of trampoline programs from toddlers to adults.

“Skyzone is about awesome healthy fun,” SkyFit Instructor Melanie Custer said. “It’s whole premises is about getting people up and healthy and just jumping on the trampolines, doesn’t matter your age or size.”

SkyFit is an hour long workout class that happens three times a week. It incorporates a full body workout with plenty of cardio.

If you are interested in trying out a class, you can sign up online ahead of time here: https://www.skyzone.com/charlotte/

You can also sign up at the facility.

The classes are from 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Monday and Wednesday. There is also a class at 9:00 a.m. on Saturdays.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.