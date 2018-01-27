Catawba College students make trip to Puerto Rico

From Catawba College: Catawba College students enrolled in Dr. Amy Holmes’ Cross Cultural Psychology during fall 2017 traveled to Puerto Rico in December at the conclusion of the semester-long course. The trip was scheduled prior to Hurricanes Irma and Maria to help students develop their cultural awareness and apply course concepts to the real world.

While there were some questions about traveling after the devastation, students learned about the importance of supporting the economy of Puerto Rico to help improve the livelihood of the local people. Throughout the trip, students discovered how hospitable and generous the people were to them no matter the shop, restaurant, or attraction.

Highlights of the experience included historical landmarks of Old San Juan, the Manatee Conservation Center at Inter American University, Window Cave in Arecibo, and riding Paso Fino horses in Isabella.

Participating students included Beth Ann Martin, Salisbury; Jenna Thompson, Huntersville; Malorie Ritchie, Salisbury; Julian Maxey, Lewisville; Sara Barone, Mooresville; Tyler Scott, Thomasville; Alex Donato, Staunton, Va.; Alex Shaeberle, Frederick, Md.; Daniel Morrison, Greensboro; Dalton Fulmer, Advance; Hope Woods, Burlington, Conn.; Shannon Wright, Salisbury; Kayla Guffey, Clemmons; Lisa Strupe, Mooresville; Emily Hoffler, Palmyra, Pa.; and Ciaira Metz, China Grove.

College chaperones were Dr. Amy Holmes and Ms. Ann Clifton.

