Two pedestrians hit after altercation south of uptown Charlotte

Two pedestrians were struck overnight after an altercation south of uptown Charlotte.

The incident happened in the 1600 block of Monford Drive.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said a white car hit the two pedestrians into a blue Jeep.

According to officials, one of the victims is expected to be okay. The condition of the second victim has not been released.

One person was arrested at the scene. Officials have not said what charges will be filed.

It is not clear if alcohol played a factor in the incident.

No further information has been released at this time.

