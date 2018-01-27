Two people killed in fatal car crash in west Charlotte

State Troopers say two people were killed in a fatal car crash in west Charlotte early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred on I-485 near West Boulevard around 4 a.m.

According to officials, the two people were killed in the crash after a head-on collision due to a wrong way driver. The victims' names have not been released.

Only one lane is currently open in the northbound direction as officials work to clear the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

