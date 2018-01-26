Molly's Kids: Klaire Benge, now "flying high"

There is never an easy way to say these things.

Klaire Benge,fighting the nasty brain tumor called DIPG, died Friday night. Her family asked if it could be shared.

This picture was from last April, at Keith Larson's Ride. She was one of our #MollysKids, and one of the kids he – and hundreds of other people – rode to raise money to help her family.

The community rallied around Klaire in many ways. Much of Gaston County, her hometown Ranlo Police Department, Brookside Elementary PTA… this is a blow to them all.

She’d been in a bad spot the last few weeks. Her mom just wrote on Facebook: “Fly High Baby Girl… We know you aren’t suffering anymore”.

Over the phone they said multiple times, "She fought so hard."

There really aren’t great words in these kinds of moments. Just please keep all those who love Klaire in your thoughts.

#MollysKids

Original post on Klaire.

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.