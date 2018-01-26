Meet the newest faces at the Salisbury Police Department

Five new officers were sworn in for the Salisbury Police Department on Friday in the City Council chambers.

Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes provided WBTV with the notes he used to introduce each new officer to the community:

Daymond Burch was born and raised in Salisbury. He graduated from North Rowan High School. Daymond previously served as a deputy with the Mecklenburg Sheriff’s Office and has served his country in the United States Marine Corps.

He is married to Misty and has four children.

In his spare time, Daymond enjoys spending time with family, playing guitar and coaching baseball for his sons.

Joseph Calabro was born in Rhinebeck, NY and moved to North Carolina in 2006. He graduated Hickory Ridge High School in 2009.

Before getting into Law Enforcement, Joseph raced motorcycles professionally.

In his spare time, Joseph enjoys hunting, fishing, and of course, racing motorcycles

Officer Jherica Ijames was born Statesville, NC but has always considered herself a Salisbury native.

She graduated from East Rowan High School and later attended North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University where she obtained a Bachelors of Arts degree in Political Science.

While at North Carolina A&T she was inducted into The National Political Science Honors Society for her academic excellence and focused her studies in Criminal Justice and Political Science, which led to her path of law enforcement.

Officer Ijames contributes much of her interest in law enforcement to her mother also an Alum from North Carolina A&T who serves overseas as a Diplomatic Officer for the United States Department of State. Unfortunately Officer Ijames’ mother could not be here today as is currently stationed in Pakistan.

Officer Trevor Meadows was born and raised here in the Salisbury, and is a graduate of Catawba College.

Meadows is married to Megan and enjoys going to church and spending time with family and friends in his spare time.

Officer Scotty Robinson is a product of the city of Salisbury, graduating from Salisbury High School in 2005. A full athletic scholarship award recipient, Officer Robinson attended East Carolina University, where he was voted as team captain by his peers.

After graduating with his bachelor’s degree in Communications and stints with professional football, Scotty returned to the place that he has always called home and dedicated himself to the betterment of our community.

He is the father of 3 children, Mariah, Bean and Blake and is married to the former Brittney Wilkerson, also of Salisbury.

Chief Stokes spoke these words prior to the ceremony in which each new officer received their badge:

Our badge is the symbol of our authority as police officers. Our badge – and the authority it represents – are bestowed on us not by the Police Department, not by any branch of government, but by the community we serve: so that the badge is also a symbol of our community’s trust in each of us. Trust that we will wield formidable authority wisely and well. Trust that we can wield such power with courage, with maturity, with compassion, and without ever forgetting that we are both champions and servants of the common good.

We must never betray that trust -- for to do so would not only betray the tens of thousands of people who count on us today, but would also betray the legacy of countless officers who have served before us: men and women who dedicated themselves to faithfully upholding this community’s trust, no matter the cost. You will also carry a second symbol on your uniform, your name plate. Your family name represents something you must never dishonor either.

Soon each of you will take this badge and your good name out into the community that has empowered you. You will undertake careers of service to this community and to every person within it. There is no more challenging, no more rewarding, and no more honorable calling than that which you undertake today.

With these five new additions to the ranks, Chief Stokes says that there are now eight vacancies in the department, down from 21 just a little over a year ago. The chief says the department has a number of prospects and may be able to fill the remaining vacancies this spring.

