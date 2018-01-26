Gastonia medical office tries to return to business as usual after IT system attack

For one Gastonia medical office, who has requested not to be named, the last week has not been easy.



“We went seven days without being able to file a single office visit,” said Michelle Quinn, the office's Practice Manager.

Operations have slowed down, taking the clinic back to the days of pen and paper.



“We were kind of going through things the old-school way. If they needed a medication, we needed to call the pharmacy,” said Quinn.

This past week their operating system, Allscripts, was compromised by a ransomware attack. It left the medical center searching for answers and a solution to their problems, all while trying to see patients.

“We couldn’t do that to our patients. We could not not be here, especially during cold and flu season,” said Quinn.

The attack affected their ability to see patient appointments, records, and insurance information.

Allscripts is a technology system that is responsible for keeping patient information secure and safe. The team from Allscripts assured Quinn that despite the breach, patient information was still secure.

Allscripts has not disclosed any additional information about the hack, including the ransom amount or what security measures they will take moving forward.

“I was told no doubt it was a breach and that’s all we have to go on right now,” said Quinn.

In the meantime, Quinn has taken it into her own hands and contacted the FBI to get to the bottom of it.

WBTV reached out to Allscripts for comment but did not hear back as of Friday evening.

