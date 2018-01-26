Rowan couple arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in Gaston County

A traffic stop on Friday on I-85 in Gaston County has led to drug charges and jail for a Rowan County couple.

Jesus Antonio Trujillo-Vazquez, of the 2200 block of W. Highway 152 in China Grove was arrested by deputies with the Rowan Sheriff's Office.

Deputies seized one kilogram of methamphetamine and a gun.

Trujillo-Vazquez is in the Gaston County jail, charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin/opium, and possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana.

Investigators then went and searched the house in Rowan County and removed several boxes of evidence, 300 grams of methamphetamine, less than an ounce of heroin, and a pound of marijuana.

Clara Villasenor Reyes, faces the same charges as her husband. She is in the Rowan County jail under a bond of $250,000.

They also said that inside the house was a shrine to Jesus Malverde, the so-called "patron saint of Mexican drug cartels."

"It's disturbing that you've got people that are living in this county that are operating illegal drug enterprises like that, particularly with the number of young children they had in the house," said Chief Deputy David Ramsey. "I think there were four young children living in this residence and the drugs were in locations inside the house that they could have easily had access to."

Trujillo-Vazquez is an undocumented immigrant. She is on permanent residence status, according to investigators.

