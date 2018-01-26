See the local news and weather you trust first in your News Feed

Recently, Facebook announced that it will be making more changes to your News Feed. In a status update, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the new updates will focus on “a major change to encourage meaningful social interactions with family and friends.”

Zuckerberg followed with, “I've asked our product teams to make sure we prioritize news that is trustworthy, informative, and local.”

WBTV News wants to make sure you continue to see the local news and weather that you trust in your News Feed.

We’re on your side with three easy steps you can take to be able to continue to see WBTV News content first in your News Feed.

1. From your Facebook mobile app or desktop site, go to the WBTV News page.

2. Select the option that says "Following."

3. Select the icon that says "See first."

These steps will ensure that you'll be able to continue to stay connected to the most experienced local news and weather team in your News Feed. We look forward to sharing more conversations with you.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.