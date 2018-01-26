Child struck by vehicle in Charlotte

A child was struck by a vehicle in Charlotte Friday afternoon, police say.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 1700 block of Old Towne Court.

Police say the child was struck and the vehicle fled the scene, but stopped shortly after.

Officers were out with the suspect vehicle and the child.

There's no word on the extent of injuries, what caused the crash or any arrests.

No further information has been released.

