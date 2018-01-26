Woman injured after pin-in crash in Gaston County

A woman was injured following a single-car pin-in crash in Gaston County Friday afternoon.

According to a first responder, the incident happened near Crowders Creek Road and Ferguson Ridge Road.

The woman was flown to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.

Highway Patrol says speed played a factor in the crash.

This incident is under investigation and no further information has been released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.