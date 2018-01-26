Men arrested for armed robbery in north Charlotte

Two men were arrested Friday for their involvement in an armed robbery of a Circle K in north Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Deondre Walker, 23, and Marlon Smith, 29, are facing charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The incident happened in the 10000 block of Mallard Creek Road on Jan. 20.

Police say the two men, one armed with a handgun and one with a knife, robbed the business of property, then fled the scene in a grey Ford Mustang.

On Friday, officers pulled a grey Ford Mustang for traffic violations. Four people were in the vehicle, and the driver and one of the passengers matched the description of the suspects in the armed robbery. They were identified as Deondre Walker and Marlon Smith.

Officers searched the vehicle due to visible marijuana, and located a handgun and knife that were consistent with the description given of the weapons in the armed robbery of the Circle K, as well as cocaine.

Additional information and evidence led officers in charging Walker, Smith and 20-year-old Kenneth Armstrong. The fourth person was not charged with any crimes, but was voluntarily transported to police headquarters for interview.

Walker, Smith and Armstrong were transported to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Walker was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked.

Smith was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, as well as possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed weapon.

Kenneth Armstrong was not charged with the armed robbery, however he was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon and possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine.

This is an ongoing, active investigation, and no further information has been released.

Anyone with additional information about this case or the suspect is asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600.

