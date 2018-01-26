Mom shaves her head to raise awareness and money for her son

Coy Shue and his mom, Jenni. Jenni shaved her head in honor of Coy's cancer battle. (Provided by St. Baldrick's)

Coy Shue, a 9-year-old in Monroe, was diagnosed five years ago with a rare malignant bone cancer. He still lives with side effects. That’s one reason his mom, Jenni, has never forgotten.

She's shaving her head, in order to help always remember.

Jenni says her son’s cancer battle changed them all.

“Coy has given us new perspective,” she said. “Watching him go through surgery after surgery has made us grateful for the little things. It took ‘living day-by-day’ to a whole other level.”

Coy’s formal diagnosis was that he had clival chordoma. That usually occurs along the brainstem and spinal cord. Coy had surgeries in Pittsburgh and also spent three months in Boston for 40 rounds of proton beam radiation. That radiation stunted his growth at a five-year-old level.

He’s one of the kids Hometown-Heroes Monroe, NC cares for, something Jenni made sure to mention when reaching out.

“We feel lucky,” she said. “We want others to understand, but we do feel lucky.”

Jenni will shave her head Friday at Extreme Ice Center in Indian Trail, with the Charlotte Rush Junior Hockey team.

