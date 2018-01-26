'Kangaroo Crossing' signs popping up in Charlotte? Crikey!

A new road sign that popped up in Charlotte's Lake Wylie area had some people scratching their heads and reaching out to WBTV with questions.

The sign - Kangaroo Crossing.

But there are two things wrong with the sign. One, kangaroos don't natively live in North Carolina (or the United States). Two, Department of Transportation officials say the sign isn't legitimate.

The sign, which is along Highway 49 in Lake Wylie, has sparked questions on social media after it recently appeared on a pole. Several people reached out to WBTV with photos and video of the sign and asked us to look into it.

So, we called the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

Jen Thompson with the NCDOT says the sign is not official and it appears that someone attached it to a pole with an existing sign.

The signs are more commonplace in Australia where, according to the Environment, Planning and Sustainable Development Directorate, kangaroos account for the highest proportion of fatal collisions among all collisions with animals. Kangaroos dazzled by headlights or startled by engine noise often leap in front of cars.

The closest parallel to the Australian situation is collisions between deer and vehicles in North America and Europe.

Most kangaroos live on the continent of Australia, though other species have a different place it likes to call home, such as New Guinea.

Kangaroo Crossing signs can be bought online for about $20.

After WBTV's questions about the sign, Thompson said crews will be sent to Lake Wylie in the next couple of days to remove it.

