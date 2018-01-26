First Alert Day issued for Sunday, rain may continue into Monday

As we've been advertising for several days now, the weekend is upon us and it will be providing changes in the weather for the Carolinas after a relatively quiet week.

A First Alert Day is in effect for Sunday with rain in the forecast.

Most of Saturday will just be cloudy. There could be a few sprinkles or a brief shower here or there, but coverage during daytime hours shouldn't be more than about 20%. With a nice south breeze highs will reach the upper 50s.

If you'll be out and about for your Saturday night, you'll probably want to plan for rain. There are still some discrepancies in our data as to whether or not the showers begin as early as 8 p.m. or as late as after midnight.

But, sometime Saturday night into Sunday morning we'll start to see the radar fill in.

Rain will be intermittent for most of the day Sunday, through about the evening hours. It doesn't look terribly heavy, with most spots forecast to pick up about .25-.50". There are signals showing that there could be some heavier pockets that move through our SC counties towards the evening, where totals could end up being closer to .75".

One other change to the forecast is that now our data is grasping onto the idea that an upper-level piece of energy may lag behind the front and swing through on Monday. This would mean a final batch of light rain along with it Monday morning, possibly through the afternoon.

As a result, we've upped the coverage of rain to 30% for Monday and will continue to monitor this trend in the forecast to see if it continues over the weekend.

