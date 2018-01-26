Arrests made in rash of Rowan County pharmacy robberies

A man and his stepson were arrested Friday in a recent rash of Rowan County drug store robberies.

Rick Shackleford and Halston Clark are accused of robbing a Rite Aid on Hwy 29 and Lentz Road in China Grove on two occasions. The pair is also linked to four robberies in Salisbury and one in Kannapolis.

Police say the Rite Aid in China Grove was robbed on Nov. 29 and again on Wednesday.

Shackleford is facing charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and trafficking opium or heroin. Halston Clark is also facing charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and trafficking opiates.

Officials say 100 5-milligram oxycodone, 100 10-milligram oxycodone, 35 hydromorphone, and 80 4-milligram hydromorphone were stolen during one of the robberies. The drugs total to around $229, officials say.

Shackleford reportedly passed a note to the pharmacist at Rite Aid saying he had a gun.

Clark and Shackleford were both placed in the Rowan County Detention Center.

Clark’s bond was set at $300,000 and Shackleford’s bond was set at $150,000. Both men have a first appearance set for Jan. 30.

The investigation is still continuing.

