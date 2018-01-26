Crash closes part of Hwy 51 in both directions

A crash took out power lines and closed part of Highway 51 in both directions Friday afternoon.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the two-vehicle crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Highway 51 near Raintree, closing the roadway in both directions. Traffic lights are also out at the Arboretum.

Police say it may be evening before the area is back open.

There's no word on whether anyone was injured in the crash.

