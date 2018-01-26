Heavy flames, smoke visible in Hickory duplex fire

No one was hurt in a house fire in Catawba County Friday morning.

The fire happened around 1:33 a.m. at a duplex located in the 400 block of 2nd Street SW in Hickory. According to the Hickory Police Department, there were heavy flames and smoke coming from a front room of the duplex.

Firefighters were able to control the blaze within 20 minutes, police said. The fire heavily damaged the duplex.

The American Red Cross is helping the people who lived in the duplex.

Crews believe the cause of the fire was electrical.

