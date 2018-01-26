As Super Bowl appearance nears, NFL star denies seducing Huntersville man’s wife

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton passes to a receiver as Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and linebacker Nigel Bradham rush during fourth quarter action on Oct. 12 (Credit: Jeff Siner | The Charlotte Observer)

Just over a week before he hopes to sack Tom Brady in the Super Bowl, Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox is denying he seduced a Huntersville man’s wife or broke up their marriage.

In response to an alienation of affection lawsuit filed against him by Joshua Jeffords, Cox says the man’s wife never told him she was married.

Furthermore, “no genuine love or affection” existed between the woman and Cox “by which to alienate,” Cox adds in his written legal response filed Thursday in Mecklenburg County Superior Court.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE: Star NFL player sued by Huntersville man who says the player seduced his wife

“The relationship … was not the result of seduction or other willful, intentional, malicious, or otherwise nefarious activities by Mr Cox; rather, it was the result of mutual attraction, and accordingly (the wife) knowingly and voluntarily consented to the relationship,” Cox says in his reply filed by lawyers Claire Rauscher of Charlotte and Mark Trigg of Atlanta.

According to the suit, which was filed on Nov. 22, Jeffords said he and his wife were happily married until September, when he learned of salacious text messages and messages over Snapchat between Cox and his wife. At least two of the text messages from Cox said he wanted to get her pregnant, the lawsuit states.

Jeffords’ wife sent messages to Cox calling him “boo” and saying she was “loving everything you have to say” and “I really like you …,” “We’d make some damn beautiful babies” and “I want to get to know you babe. I know we are compatible sexually …,” according to the lawsuit.

Cox, who is 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, also sent the woman a photo via Snapchat of his genitals, according to the lawsuit.

Cox, 26, is a two-time Pro Bowl player. He signed a six-year, $102 million contract with the Eagles last year.

The Eagles play quarterback Brady’s New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52 on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE: Huntersville man suing NFL player, claims he seduced his wife and ruined his marriage

In his response to the lawsuit, Cox acknowledges communicating with Jeffords’ wife over Snapchat but says “no physical contact” occurred between the pair in North Carolina. He acknowledges the text messages that are included in the lawsuit. He denies the assertion that he sent a picture of his genitals, because no such photo is included in the lawsuit. Jeffords’ lawsuit says the photo will at some point be included.

Jeffords says in his lawsuit that he was admitted to a facility to seek mental health treatment for “substantial emotional distress.”

He says Cox met and seduced his wife when she was on a work trip to Pennsylvania in April. After confronting his wife about the affair, Jeffords says in the lawsuit that his wife visited Pennsylvania multiple times and moved there on Oct. 28 after putting her belongings in a storage unit.

“It’s been a non-stop rollercoaster ride of bad emotions,” Jeffords told WBTV after filing the lawsuit against Cox. “I basically have to restart my whole life over this, and I no longer have the person I thought I was going to be with the rest of my life.”

Jeffords is seeking at least $50,000 in damages, according to the lawsuit.

On Thursday, Jeffords also filed court papers seeking a divorce from his wife, in part citing the “public ridicule” he’s faced. He does not name Cox in his civil complaint seeking the divorce.