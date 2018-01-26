'Downtown Beats' to hit Monday at Rowan Public Library

From Rowan Public Library: Do you enjoy meeting fun, creative people? Do you like to sing? If so, then check out Rowan Public Library’s “Downtown Beats: Rowan’s Impromptu Chorus.” The group will meet Monday, Jan. 29, at 6 p.m. This free event will be held in the Stanback Auditorium at RPL Headquarters, located at 201 W. Fisher St. in Salisbury.

“Downtown Beats is the perfect, low pressure singing group for any person to be involved in. Participation does not require talent, it requires a desire to connect,” says Brooke Taylor, who serves as song leader for the group.

January’s “Downtown Beats” includes the songs “I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing”, “Sweet Caroline”, “I Won’t Back Down”, and “The Way You Do the Things You Do”.

Participation is open to all; no singing experience or training is required, and first-time (and only-time) attendees are welcome. “Downtown Beats” is a community sing that offers the opportunity for fellowship and fun without the stress of an extended commitment.

For many, the communal nature of the sing is what’s most treasured. Taylor says, “Music has that power to make us feel happy, sad, provoke us into action, quiet us into self reflection and a myriad of other feelings. It has been a joy this year to see how ‘Downtown Beats’ has been able to draw people from different ages and neighborhoods together to lift their voices in song.”

At the community sing, participants will practice the chosen songs, and the evening will end with a final, videoed performance. The sing lasts for approximately an hour.

To learn more about “Downtown Beats,” contact Abigail Hardison at 704-216-8248 or Abigail.Hardison@rowancountync.gov or visit www.rowanpubliclibrary.org.

Video Link to “Downtown Beats” preview available here: http://bit.ly/RPL-DowntownBeatsPromo