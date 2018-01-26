Wreck blocks lane on I-77 near state line - | WBTV Charlotte

Wreck blocks lane on I-77 near state line

YORK COUNTY, SC (WBTV) -

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in a two-vehicle wreck that happened near the North Carolina and South Carolina line Friday morning. 

The wreck happened on Interstate 77 northbound around 7 a.m. near the Carowinds Boulevard Exit in York County. The wreck blocked a left lane for some time. 

No other details were released. 

