Lockdown lifted at Allenbrook Elementary following police search

A school in west Charlotte was on lockdown for some time Friday morning due to a nearby police investigation.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police received for call of a stolen truck that was spotted in the 100 block of Park Fairfax Drive. Police said three people jumped from the truck and fled on foot.

Allenbrook Elementary was placed on lockdown for some time while police and K-9 officers searched in the nearby area. The lockdown has since been lifted. Two people have since been taken into custody.

Police are still searching for a third person who is wanted in connection with this incident.

Officers said the truck was stolen out of Rutherfordton County.

No other details were released.

