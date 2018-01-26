Investigators believe they have found body of missing 4-year-old Scotland County boy

FBI investigators believe they have discovered the body of 4-year-old Raul Gonzalez Johnson in a pond.

The Scotland County Medical Examiner's Office must still confirm the identity and cause of death.

Raul's family has been notified.

The FBI believes the boy's body was discovered in a pond off Pea Bridge Road in Laurinburg, NC.

Officials believe the boy's death was accidental, but they will continue to look into the cause.

North Carolina officials were assisting in searching for the child who was reported missing Wednesday.

Johnson was last seen walking on Village Drive heading towards Crestline Road in Laurinburg, NC, officials say.

Charlotte Fire officials say they had 24-hour operations as crews scoured the area in a massive search for the boy.

On Saturday, crews drained a pond nearby to ensure every possibility has been covered.

We’re continuing our 24hr operations in Scotland County. A relief crew departed Charlotte today (around 6am) along with a logistical team carrying a USAR tent & heater. This fresh crew will remain on site for 24hrs & then be relieved as well. The search continues for #RaulJohnson https://t.co/Goi0Nm6mZV — Charlotte Fire Comms (@CFD_Alarm) January 26, 2018

Johnson is described as an Indian boy around 3'0" and 38 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The child was last seen wearing a tiger-striped shirt with tigers on it and white pants with rocket ships.

Charlotte crews started assisting in the search Thursday.

Pictures from our FieldComm Team deployed to and on scene in Scotland County assisting with their #NCAmberAlert incident. We’re providing the #ICP & #SAR teams with Tactical communications assistance. #SendingTheSwarm #MutualAid #COMU pic.twitter.com/rmWDbeT7KO — Charlotte Fire Comms (@CFD_Alarm) January 25, 2018

The Scotland County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that they are grateful for the support from the community and searchers and would like to especially thank everyone for their help in this difficult situation.

