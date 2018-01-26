BLOG: First Alert Day declared for Sunday, rain chances likely

Nice Friday!

50/50 Weekend

Steady Temperatures

Friday brings a continuation of the cool, but pleasant days we've seen to round out this workweek. Afternoon readings will rebound into the 50s again under mostly sunny skies. Friday night's weather remains dry and cool with overnight lows in the 30s.

Sunday has been declared a First Alert Day as rain moves in late Saturday, with rain in the Charlotte area likely around Saturday night into Sunday. The latest data suggests an area of low pressure to our south may be trying to rob the Carolinas of the heaviest moisture.

We'll watch to see if this trend continues, but right now we expect about 70 percent coverage of rain with total amounts of no more than about .25-.50" in any one neighborhood. Afternoon readings are forecast to be in the upper 50s both Saturday & Sunday.

Beyond the wet end to the weekend, Monday looks to bring back the return of some sunshine along with seasonal afternoon readings in the 50s.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

