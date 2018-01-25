One injured after house fire in Hickory

One person was injured after a house fire in Hickory Thursday evening.

According to the Hickory Fire Department, the incident happened in the 1200 block of 2nd Street.

Firefighters responded with two engines, one ladder, one rescue truck, and one command unit.

Upon arrival, firefighters were informed that all occupants and pets were safe outside the house.

Firefighters reported heavy amounts of smoke coming from the building. They worked to extinguish the fire and controlled it within 15 minutes.

One person had a minor injury and was checked by EMS who was on the scene.

No other injuries were reported and fire damages were confined to the kitchen and attic. Smoke damage occurred throughout the rest of the house.

The Red Cross responded to the incident and will be assisting the occupants.

Fire investigators determined the fire was caused by unattended cooking.

No further information has been released.

