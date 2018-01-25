Local immigrant advocate group searches for strength amid immigration reform uncertainty

President Trump’s immigration requirements include $25 billion for border security, and an end to the visa lottery system and extended family-based migration.

In return, he is proposing a path to citizenship for an estimated 1.8 million immigrants whose parents brought them to the country illegally.

In Charlotte, advocate groups struggle with this trade-off.

“’DACA-mented’ folks are not happy with the fact we have to pick and choose who we’re going to fight for,” Stefania Arteaga of Comunidad Colectiva said.

In September, hundreds marched in Uptown in support of the city’s DACA immigrants.

“It’s very emotionally exhausting, because these are people’s lives we’re talking about,” Arteaga said. “These are people who have set projections, for their careers, for their jobs, for their families.”

In Washington, lawmakers are pressing to pen an immigration reform bill.

“I know what I would support is a limited bill with DACA, and an element of border security in it,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein said Thursday.

“There’s a strong consensus that we want at a minimum to ensure there’s a legal status for people that are on DACA now,” Sen. Marco Rubio said.

Back in Charlotte, an immigrant community continues searching for strength in the uncertainty.

"To make sure we advocate for what is needed in our community, not what men in suits tell us we need to have,” Arteaga said.

Immigration policy is expected to be a main topic of President Trump's first State of the Union address next Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.