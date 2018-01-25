Candlelight vigil held to honor teen girl killed at Peach Stand in Fort Mill

A candlelight vigil was held Thursday night to honor the life of 19-year-old Karson Whitesell, who was fatally shot while working at the landmark Peach Stand in Fort Mill Tuesday afternoon.

The vigil was held outside the Peach Stand at 7 p.m. Nearly 100 people came holding candles and flowers to remember Whitesell, who has been described as a "beautiful light in this dark world."

“Karson was a beautiful light in this dark world. She had a heart of service and loved God, her family, and friends fiercely," Whitesell's parents said Wednesday. "Everyone that knew Karson loved her. She will be missed by her family and all of the community. We appreciate your prayers and support during this difficult time."

Whitesell's friend Savannah Belue said that they did everything together and were not only classmates, but also best friends.

"She was so funny, she was outgoing, she was lovely. She was probably the nicest person you'd probably ever meet, at South Pointe or anywhere," Belue said.

Christopher Benjamin Mendez, 28, was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime in Whitesell's death.

Officers have not said what may have led to the shooting, but according to Whitesell's mother it was completely random.

Police say the shooting was not a domestic violence incident and was not an armed robbery attempt. Officers said Whitesell and Mendez did not know each other.

