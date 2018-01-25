Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in w - | WBTV Charlotte

Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in west Charlotte

WBTV graphic WBTV graphic
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One person was injured when they were struck by a vehicle in west Charlotte Thursday night.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. near Freedom Drive and Ashley Road. Medic says the person was treated for serious injuries and transported to Carolinas Medical Center.

There's no word on what caused the crash or if any charges are being filed.

The victim's name has not been released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly