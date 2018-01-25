Pellet shooter in Gaston County causing damage

Across Gaston County, authorities are urging people to be on the lookout for someone who is using a pellet gun to shoot out windows in storefronts and vehicles.

So far no one has been hurt, but one woman’s car was hit in the passenger door while she was driving.

“It was loud,”said Kelly Johnson. She thought a rock had hit her car but once she got home it was clear that a bullet type object had hit the door.

“It did sound like metal on metal when it happened,” she said.

It did not penetrate, but still caused a lot of damage.

Police are asking people with surveillance cameras, especially in areas that have been hit, to look at the video and report any suspicious activity they see.

Authorities are hoping to catch whoever is doing this before someone gets hurt.

Damage countywide is already in the thousands of dollars.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.