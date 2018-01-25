VIDEO: NFL player from Concord gives his Super Bowl tickets to childhood friend

Bradley Pinion was a punter for Northwest Cabarrus High School, but went on to play for the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL.

He hasn’t forgotten where he came from though, or all the people that supported him in his youth.

Just before Christmas, Pinion arranged a Skype call with childhood friend Jason Furr, who he’s known since birth.

“My mom told him that they were going do a special Christmas video to send to me,” Pinion said in a video produced by the 49ers.

The whole thing was a setup. In the video, Furr sits in his living room with his mother and father. Pinion tells his friend he’s giving him his tickets to the Super Bowl. The family erupted in laughter and cheers.

Pinion was the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, and received two tickets to the game as a prize.

“I couldn’t think of a better person that symbolizes what the Walter Payton Man of the Year is supposed to be, so I wanted to send you these tickets,” Pinion said in the video.

Furr’s plane tickets and hotel are paid for. Next week, he’s leaving with his family and heading to Minnesota for the trip of a lifetime.

And it’s all thanks to a player who wanted to make his friend smile.

