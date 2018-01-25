Missing Caldwell County man found

A 22-year-old who was reported missing in Caldwell County Thursday has been found.

Joseph Alexander Poovey, 22, told his grandfather he was walking to a friend's apartment on Grove Avenue in Lenoir but never made it there, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office. Poovey reportedly left from his home on Clark Hill Place in Hudson.

Poovey's friend said he never made it to his apartment.

According to Google Maps, Grove Avenue is about a 16-minute drive from Clark Hill Place. On Friday, deputies said Poovey had been found.

Deputies say Poovey is 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds, He has brown hair and brown eyes.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office at 828-758-2324.

