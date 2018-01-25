Cancer has spread in little TJ Anderson in Charlotte

It doesn't make sense. Someone explain please.

Just had a conversation with TJ Anderson's dad, Travis. We've been following TJ's liver cancer battle for months now, and we rejoiced when this Charlotte 5-year-old got what seemed like a miracle transplant on Thanksgiving Day. He has been in Pittsburgh ever since, recovering from the involved surgery.

There's new news, Travis says. His son's cancer has spread. The family doesn't want to release specifics at this time, fully understandable, but it's safe to say they're in for a long fight.

How and why and what? How so much cancer? Why so many small children? What gives? A little stream of consciousness here, but Travis, we love your son. Please know we're here to support you guys in anyway.

#MollysKids

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.

