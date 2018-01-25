Charlotte man gets life in prison in 2016 Shuffletown Park killing

A man found guilty in a 2016 Charlotte killing will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Carico Rodriquez Hayward is accused of killing 27-year-old Ellis Bradham. Bradham was found dead with a gunshot wound in Shuffletown Park in December 2016. Hayward had been reported missing days earlier.

"On December 19, 2016, a woman called Charlotte-Mecklenburg police to report that her 27-year-old brother, Mr. Bradham, was missing," court officials say, "The day before, he had visited friends, including Hayward, at an apartment. Mr. Bradham had not been seen or heard from since."

Hayward was wearing an electronic monitor at the time of Bradham's killing, which showed he was in the same woods the day Bradham disappeared, police say. Officials say Hayward confessed to the killing.

The trial began January 16. A judge sentenced Hayward to life in prison without the possibility of parole after a jury found him guilty of killing Bradham.

