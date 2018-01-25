Charlotte man wins $1 million scratch-off ticket, says it's 'better than scoring a touchdown'

A Charlotte man who won a $1 million lottery ticket says it felt like he was a football player making a touchdown.

According to a spokesperson with the North Carolina Education Lottery, Lewis Watkins played the Extreme Millions scratch-off game and scored $1 million. He bought the winning ticket at the Kangaroo Express on Ashdale Court in Concord. Watkins said he had stopped at the Concord convenience store to buy a drink.

“The guy in front of me bought an Extreme Millions ticket,” Watkins said. "So I thought, ‘Why not take a chance?’”

Once Watkins scratched the ticket, he saw the winning number and celebrated.

“I started running up and down the gas pumps like it was a football field,” Watkins said. “I’m sure people thought I was crazy. It’s better than scoring a touchdown!”

Watkins claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. The spokesperson said Watkins had the choice of taking an annuity that has 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000. Officials said Watkins chose the lump sum.

He took home $417,015 after state and federal tax withholdings, the spokesperson said.

A winning Megaball ticket worth $1 million was sold at at the Food Lion on Sunset Road West in north Charlotte. It was the highest prize in Tuesday's drawing.

The winning numbers were 2-6-30-31-55 for the white balls and 7 for the Megaball.

Another North Carolina ticket won $10,000 by matching four of the numbers on the white balls and the Megaball. The spokesperson said that ticket was sold at the Handy Mart on Herring Avenue in Wilson.

The winners have 180 days to claim their prize, according to the spokesperson.

The jackpot for Friday's drawing is $76 million, which is $46.6 million in cash.

Watkins plans to buy a new truck with his winnings.

