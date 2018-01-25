Man accused of breaking into Statesville home, stealing safe

A man is facing several charges after he reportedly broke into a home in Iredell County and stole a safe.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Bryan Matthew Witte reportedly broke into a home on Longbranch Road in Statesville on Jan. 17. The victim claimed that the only thing that was missing was her safe which had contained personal documents and items.

On Saturday, the victim called deputies and said she found her safe at the intersection of Laurel Cove and Longbranch Road. Deputies said the door to the safe had been forced open and the contents inside had been burned.

Deputies say there was evidence collected at the scene which led detectives to a location off of Laurel Cove Road.

A search warrant was then executed at a home on Laurel Cove Road on Sunday, deputies say. While detectives searched the home, tools were found that were allegedly used to open the safe, deputies say. Deputies say they also found a hole in the ground behind the home which reportedly contained burnt pieces of the safe along with papers and documents that were inside the safe.

The items had been covered by leaves in an attempt to cover the area up, deputies say.

Witte was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center and charged with breaking and entering, safe cracking, burning of personal property and larceny. He is also facing several drug charges.

Deputies say Witte received a $50,000 secured bond.

