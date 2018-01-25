21 new flu deaths in NC; 67 total for the season

North Carolina health officials said 21 people have died from the flu in the last week with the total number of deaths in North Carolina being 67.

The Centers for Disease Control says the flu is so widespread this season that it has reached epidemic levels. The very young and the elderly are at the most risk.

Here in North Carolina, most of the victims who have died of the flu have been over the age of 65.

“I’m really concerned about how many people are opting not to vaccinate. Being vaccinated is going to assure you to have at least a shorter duration of illness and probably a milder flu,” said Dr. Jennifer Dumas with American Family Care.

Even though it’s recommended you get a flu shot, health officials say this year’s vaccine is, at most, 30 percent effective.