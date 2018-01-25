Deputies: Teen jumps into Lake Norman to hide during drug bust

A Mooresville teen is facing several charges after he reportedly jumped into Lake Norman to hide from deputies during a drug bust Monday.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to investigate suspicious vehicles that were located near the boat docks on Old Post Road in The Point off of Brawley School Road.

Deputies found 20-year-old Robert Taylor Moore on the scene. Moore reportedly admitted to smoking marijuana with his friend 19-year-old Christopher James Werner, deputies said.

Werner had allegedly jumped into the water to hide from the deputies, the sheriff's office said. Deputies searched the area and saw a teen, who was identified as Wener, reportedly coming out of the water.

The sheriff's office said they searched a van and found 12.5 ounces of marijuana, totaling $6,800. Deputies say they also found smaller baggies that were used with selling marijuana.

Moore was charged with possessing marijuana. Werner was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center and charged with possession with the intent to sell and deliver schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling with a controlled substance, possessing marijuana and resisting a public officer.

Werner received a $4,000 secured bond.

